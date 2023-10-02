Cleanliness drive held at Humhama

Srinagar: Srinagar Municipal Corporation conducted cleanliness drive at Humhama and its adjoining areas.

A team of SMC led by ward officer Humhama, Abdul Majeed, Sanitation Officer Riyaz Ahmad, and other officers from Ward 33 conducted the cleanliness drive from Friends Colony Humhama to Rawalpora bridge.

The cleanliness drive was held under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign. Garbage and other material was lifted from the area.

Meanwhile, the residents led by Dawood Ahmad Wani hailed the initiative of SMC and urged it to regularly conduct such cleanliness drives.