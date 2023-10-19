'CLEAR LIABILITIES OR VACATE WAQF SHOPS'

Srinagar: Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board and Minister of State Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today received cheques from the shopkeepers whose shops were sealed by the Waqf Board yesterday evening.

“Waqf Chairperson along with Waqf officers yesterday late evening sealed seven shops in Auqaf Market when despite many notices and warnings by the Waqf Chairperson to the defaulters, they failed to deposit their outstanding rent amount,” Waqf Board’s spokesperson said in a statement.

“It is pertinent to mention that the whole Market remained closed and protested against the Waqf decision. But Dr Andrabi rubbished their claims through media that even after the rent hike, the properties at Lal Chowk are rented out at a very marginal rate as compared to the rates in the business hub of Srinagar. She reiterated her stand that if the allottees don't deposit the outstanding rent, shops will remain sealed,” it said.

The statement said later in the evening, Auqaf Market traders’ representatives called upon Dr Andrabi at her office and asked her to accept the part payment today only and agreed to clear all remaining pending rent dues within a month.