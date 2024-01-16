‘Close all open garbage sheds in Srinagar’

Srinagar, Jan 16: Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Mandeep Kaur, today chaired an introductory cum review meeting of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) here to assess working of these organisations besides evaluating the ongoing projects and developments in the city.

Commissioner SMC/CEO,SSCL, Dr. Owais Ahmed, displayed a comprehensive PowerPoint Presentation highlighting the achievements and future goals of the Corporation and the Srinagar Smart City Limited. The presentation covered various aspects including infrastructure development, urban planning, waste management and other critical areas of municipal governance.

Commissioner Secretary expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved by the SMC and SSCL and emphasised the importance of continued collaboration and innovation in order to further enhance the city’s infrastructure and service delivery mechanism.

She emphasised the need for committed efforts by all stakeholders towards making Srinagar a model city in line with the Smart City vision. She asked the concerned for closure of all open garbage sheds, source segregation of waste collection and its disposal, installation of street lights and maintenance within the municipal limits.