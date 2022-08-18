Collective efforts from stakeholders can make Srinagar drugs free: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to review the action plan and other measures to be taken for making Srinagar drugs free District under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting here.

He said collective efforts from all stakeholders are must to make Srinagar drugs-free.

The meeting held threadbare deliberations on the rising trend of drug abuse-a reason behind many other crimes.

The challenges like cracking down on the peddlers, local drug supply hubs, consumption hotspots, rehabilitation measures were discussed in detail and strategies to tackle them were highlighted.

At the outset, the DC said that Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was launched to focus on institutional support and also on community outreach programme to make society free from all kinds of harmful addictions like alcohol, drugs abuse.

On the occasion, the DC stressed upon the prevention and curability aspects of drug de-addiction so that youth would remain far away from the consumption of narcotic substances and simultaneously they are guided and rehabilitated under different self-employment schemes.