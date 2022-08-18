Collective efforts from stakeholders can make Srinagar drugs free: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to review the action plan and other measures to be taken for making Srinagar drugs free District under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting here.
He said collective efforts from all stakeholders are must to make Srinagar drugs-free.
The meeting held threadbare deliberations on the rising trend of drug abuse-a reason behind many other crimes.
The challenges like cracking down on the peddlers, local drug supply hubs, consumption hotspots, rehabilitation measures were discussed in detail and strategies to tackle them were highlighted.
At the outset, the DC said that Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was launched to focus on institutional support and also on community outreach programme to make society free from all kinds of harmful addictions like alcohol, drugs abuse.
On the occasion, the DC stressed upon the prevention and curability aspects of drug de-addiction so that youth would remain far away from the consumption of narcotic substances and simultaneously they are guided and rehabilitated under different self-employment schemes.
The DC emphasised for better coordination among all the line departments, stakeholders and Drug law enforcement agencies to keep a check on drug trafficking and related issues and ensure prompt sharing of inputs within all enforcement units so that timely action is taken against the drug peddlers for larger social and humanitarian causes.
The DC also directed the concerned officers to ensure proper vigil in and around the schools, colleges to keep check on supply and use of drugs across the District.
He further stressed on the need to make joint efforts to break the supply chain and demand for drugs in the district, besides to track the drug trafficking modules and tracing their source.
The DC also asked for disseminating detailed awareness about the ill effects of Drugs in educational Institutions and other important places by holding awareness workshops against the menace of drug abuse.