COLONY WOES | Bagh-e-Mehtab residents decry dilapidated road

Srinagar: Residents of Check-i- Methan area of Bagh-e-Mehtab locality on city outskirts have expressed resentment against failure of authorities to repair dilapidated road in the area.

A delegation from the area said that they face difficulties due to uneven surface and potholes on the road. “It is ironic that despite the passing of several years, the road hasn’t been repaired. During rain, the road turns into a cesspool. We had also approached the concerned authorities many times , but the road wasn’t macadamised. We urge Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to look into the matter,” they added.