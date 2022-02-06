COLONY WOES | Basharat Colony residents seek road repairs

Srinagar: Expressing resentment against dilapidated road in the locality, residents of Basharat Colony in Gulshan Nagar B area here have urged upon authorities to undertake repairs of the damaged road stretch.
A delegation from the area said during rains, the road turns marshy making it impossible for them to venture out.
“Though roads in adjoining localities have been repaired, our locality has been left out.
Despite repeated appeals to concerned authorities, no action has been taken,” they said.
“We make a fervent appeal to Chief Engineer Roads and Building department to look into the matter,” they said.