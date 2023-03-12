COLONY WOES | Haphazard drainage construction at Khayam Chowk irks residents

Srinagar: Residents of Khayam area here have expressed concern over haphazard drainage constructions in the area.
A delegation from the area said the busy road has been dug up at various places for laying of pipes and construction of manholes and these have been kept open.
“Due to open manholes and uneven surface from Munwarabad Chowk to Khayam Chowk and Nowpora, there is danger of accidents on the busy road leading to Downtown. This also leads to traffic jam. This is ironical that how vital projects are being executed in such a haphazard manner. Even ambulances get stuck in traffic jams due as drivers struggle to avoid uncovered manholes,” they said.
“We urge higher authorities to look into the matter and direct completion of the drainage project especially covering of open manholes and leveling of road at earliest to prevent accidents or any mishap,” they said.