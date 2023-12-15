Commissioner SMC launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Srinagar, Dec 15: Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Athar Aamir Khan today launched Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) at four Wards of SMC viz. Nishat, Lal Chowk, Dal and Kralyar.

The campaign was kick-started from SK Park Lal Chowk, Srinagar and commenced with great fervour. The impressive program shall span across all 74 wards of the SMC from 15th to 23rd December, 2023.

The Yatra, a nationwide outreach initiative, is designed to inform and empower citizens about the central government’s flagship schemes and programs, with the ultimate goal of raising awareness and facilitating the delivery of welfare scheme benefits.

The program is part of the Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat campaign, which is specifically focused on reaching the vulnerable population, disseminating information, learning from citizens, and enrolling potential beneficiaries.

The Commissioner SMC emphasized the objectives and outlined the upcoming activities and outreach programs.

Furthermore, the Nodal Officer led the gathering in taking the pledge ‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat’ underscoring the commitment to the cause. In recognition of outstanding performance, select individuals were felicitated during the event, adding a celebratory dimension to the launch.

The VBSY has set off on a promising note in Srinagar by SMC, and as it progresses, it is expected to make significant strides in informing, engaging, and benefiting the citizens of Srinagar.