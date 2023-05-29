Commuters decry dilapidated road at Khayam

Srinagar: Commuters have expressed resentment against dilapidated road at Khayam and wrong parking saying this leads to traffic jam.

Commuters said that authorities have failed to repair the road after digging it for laying drainage pipes. They said ambulances also are stranded in the traffic jam.

“We received a 45 year old patient as brought dead due to massive MI. The patient as per his family and attendants was not able to reach the hospital in time due to traffic jam. It took them 40 minutes to reach to hospital… Reason for traffic jam could be wrong car parking and undue overtaking. Humble appeal to concerned authorities and common people to take care of these things,” tweeted Dr Showkat Shah.