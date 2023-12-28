Commuters decry dumping of construction material on Peerbagh-Rawalpora road

Srinagar, Dec 28: Commuters have expressed resentment against dumping of construction material on Peerbagh-Rawalpora link road saying it hampers smooth vehicular movement.

A delegation of aggrieved commuters said that dumping of construction material for some works in a canal had led to blockage of the one side of the two-way road. “The link road connects Rawalpora with Peerbagh and witnesses huge two way traffic flow throughout the day. The construction material is dumped haphazardly blocking one side of the road. These results they said.

They said the problem is compounded as not a single traffic cop has been posted on the route to regulate vehicular movement. “Even ambulances are stuck in traffic jams on the link road and this can prove dangerous for critical patients. We make a fervent appeal to concerned authorities to look into the matter and take immediate remedial measures to remove bottlenecks on the road,” they added.