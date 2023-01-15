Commuters decry lack of evening public transport

BY MUSKAAN BEIGH

Srinagar: Lack of public transport in uptown areas in the summer capital is taking a toll on commuters.

The local transport disappears from the majority of the vital routes of Srinagar during evening hours, causing immense hardships to the commuters, mostly office-goers, shopkeepers, and students.

The non-availability of public transport during evenings is not any new experience for the Srinagarties as the grievance has been persistent for a long time

Commuters said that the problem is prevalent on the majority of routes including city’s uptown areas including Humhama, Pantha Chowk, Nowgam, Chanapora, Rangreth and Rawalpora.

“After sunset public transport, including Mini-buses, Sumos start disappearing from most of the roads in Srinagar. This gives a free ride to auto-rickshaw owners to over-charge commuters. Under these circumstances, the commuters are at the receiving end of exploitation,” a commuter Mehrukh Feroz of Chanapora told Greater Kashmir.