Commuters face tough time due to closure of MA Road intersection

Srinagar: Commuters have been facing a tough time due to closure of intersection at MA Road for Smart City works.

The commuters said that closure of the main intersection at MA Road near Sangarmal hampers their movement. The commuters said they have to travel several hundred meters unnecessarily to make a U-turn near J&K Bank headquarters.

The commuters said that the commuters coming from Downtown areas towards Lal Chowk are having a tough time due to the issue. They said it has also created traffic congestion during peak hours.