Compassion for speechless: Khushi Gillani organises fundraiser for welfare of street dogs

Srinagar: While the majority of people are afraid of street dogs and want to avoid them out of fear, there is someone who is raising funds for their welfare.

Khushi Gillani’s love and care for street dogs has compelled her to start a ‘Bake Sale’- a fundraiser cum sale of home-baked items.

In her recent initiative, she baked different varieties of cakes and sold them in a sale. The money she collected from the fund-raiser was used to feed street dogs and some amount was given to NGOs who work for welfare of canines.