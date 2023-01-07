Compassion for speechless: Khushi Gillani organises fundraiser for welfare of street dogs

Srinagar: While the majority of people are afraid of street dogs and want to avoid them out of fear, there is someone who is raising funds for their welfare.
Khushi Gillani’s love and care for street dogs has compelled her to start a ‘Bake Sale’- a fundraiser cum sale of home-baked items.
In her recent initiative, she baked different varieties of cakes and sold them in a sale. The money she collected from the fund-raiser was used to feed street dogs and some amount was given to NGOs who work for welfare of canines.
According to her, she made carrot cakes, walnut cakes, chocolate cakes and other flavoured cakes just in a day from 7 am till 10 pm.
“The event was successful and the response of people was overwhelming. I wanted to collect the money for the welfare of street dogs,” Khushi said.
She used 70 percent of the amount for buying medicines for stray dogs. “I have given some amount to the Director Animal Husbandry, Purnima Mittal for treatment of stray dogs. The remaining amount was given to the Animal Rescue Kashmir for food and blankets for the stray dogs,” she said,
Khushi, who hails from Srinagar, said that she couldn’t stop herself from thinking and loving street dogs.
“People usually love their pet dogs, but no one is thinking about the street dogs. These poor creatures are suffering due to negligence. I really want to do something for them,” she said.
From early childhood, Khushi was inclined towards these poor creatures who are abandoned and are looked down upon by people. “When I was kid, I used to bring street dogs home and used to feed them. That was just the beginning, but my love and care for them are growing every day,” she said.
Khushi’s mother Pallavi Gillani said that since childhood, her daughter was attached to dogs, especially street dogs.
“I am proud of my daughter’s initiative. I think this is a first of its kind fund-raiser in Kashmir for street dogs. She is doing something which others never thought of,” she said.
Khushi said that she wants to spread awareness related to street dogs. “Street dogs are also living beings. They have a right to live. They don’t deserve to suffer on the streets,” she said.
She said that her future goal is to become an entrepreneur and help street dogs. “I had done my internship in a hotel in Srinagar. I have learned different things and I used my baking skills to help these dogs,” she said.