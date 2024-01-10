‘Complete SSCL projects within timelines’

Srinagar, Jan 10 : In a proactive move to ensure the timely and efficient execution of the Smart City Projects, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), DrOwais Ahmad today conducted on-spot inspections of the ongoing development works in Srinagar City.

These projects include Construction, Improvement and Place Making of JehangirChowk Junction, Construction of Traditional Souq Market and Craft Centre at Batamaloo including Landscaping, Development of Parking, Central Plaza and Pedestrian Seating Spaces, and Improvement and Upgradation of BatamalooMominabad Road.

The inspections, which were part of the CEO’s ongoing commitment to monitor the progress of the Smart City Projects, aimed to assess the quality of work, adherence to project timelines, and the overall impact on the local communities.

CEO engaged with project managers, engineers, and on-site workers to gain firsthand insights into the status of the development and to address any immediate concerns.

Expressing satisfaction with the pace and quality of the ongoing works, the CEO emphasised the importance of delivering a world-class urban infrastructure that aligns with the Smart City vision.

Earlier, the CEO chaired an introductory review meeting with the officials of SSCL, where he issued directives to expedite the progress of ongoing projects for their timely completion.