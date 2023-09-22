Conference on 'Emerging Challenges in Obstetrics and Gynaecology' commences

Srinagar: A two day National Conference on 'Emerging Challenges in Obstetrics and Gynaecology' by Postgraduate Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology GMC Srinagar, commenced today at LD Hospital with 'Minimal Access Surgery workshop'.

On the occasion, renowned National Laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgeons, Dr. Hafiz Rehman, Dr Milind Telang and Dr. Nikita Trehan along with doctors and paramedic team of LD Hospital performed numerous high risk Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopic Surgeries.

It was a great learning experience for all delegates especially Postgraduate Students and beneficial to patients.

There was also a paper and poster presentation wherein delegates and postgraduate medical students from all over the country got a platform to showcase their research work.

The workshop was attended by more than 200 medical faculty, delegates and postgraduate students from different medical colleges of the country.