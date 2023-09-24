Conference on ‘Emerging Challenges in Obstetrics and Gynaecology’ concludes

Bhupinder Kumar complimented the department for organising National level conference on recent trends and workshop on Minimal Access Surgeries. He also praised the developments and advancements in the field of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. He highlighted important Government Schemes beneficial to expecting mothers.

He expressed concerns about the increasing rate of Caesarean Section surgeries especially in district hospitals and asked the organizing committee to give recommendations through a discussion by experts on the panel.

Principal and Dean, Professor Masood Tanvir congratulated the department for holding successful National conference. He stressed upon the complexities of health women face today and the need for constant upgradation of skills and technologies to combat these health concerns.

Professor (Dr.) Bilqees Jameela greeted the faculty and praised the department for conducting the conference and excellent workshop on Minimal Access surgeries.

Professor Rizwana Habib (HOD Gynaecology and Obstetrics), in her welcome address, deliberated on the theme of the conference and the ever evolving technological advancements in the field of Medical Science leading to improved ability to diagnose and treat diseases.

She emphasised the dire need of updating and acquiring latest knowledge and skills, for which conferences and workshops are the best platforms to propagate and exchange knowledge.