Congregational Friday prayers held at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, Jan 26: Congregational Friday prayers were held at Jamia Masjid in Downtown.

Jamia Masjid used to remain closed on January 26 in past nearly three decades.

The decision to allow prayers at Jamia Masjid today was met with enthusiasm from the local residents and worshippers who attended the prayers.

The administration, along with religious leaders and the community, played a crucial role in facilitating peaceful conduct of the prayers. “It was all peaceful. People offered Friday prayers,” Superintendent of north Srinagar city, Raja Zuhaib told Greater Kashmir adding that they too attended the prayers.