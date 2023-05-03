Constant playing of jingles by SMC’s garbage collection vehicles irks people

Srinagar: Residents of various areas have expressed resentment over constant playing of jingles being played on loudspeakers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s (SMCs) garbage collection vehicles early in morning.

The jingle, which goes “Sun Lo Bhaiya, Sun Lo Bhabhi, Sun Lo Amma Ji, Kachre Wali Gaadi Mei Sab Kachra Daalo Ji”, including other songs is causing a disturbance for many residents who are sleeping early in the morning.

The residents said that these songs played on these vans start from 6 am causing a nuisance. Inhabitants of many localities of the summer capital said that though the garbage collection vehicles play a very important role in collecting garbage and this is a great step of SMC, the songs played early in the morning are irritating their children and other family members.