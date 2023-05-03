Constant playing of jingles by SMC’s garbage collection vehicles irks people

Srinagar: Residents of various areas have expressed resentment over constant playing of jingles being played on loudspeakers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s (SMCs) garbage collection vehicles early in morning.
The jingle, which goes “Sun Lo Bhaiya, Sun Lo Bhabhi, Sun Lo Amma Ji, Kachre Wali Gaadi Mei Sab Kachra Daalo Ji”, including other songs is causing a disturbance for many residents who are sleeping early in the morning.
The residents said that these songs played on these vans start from 6 am causing a nuisance. Inhabitants of many localities of the summer capital said that though the garbage collection vehicles play a very important role in collecting garbage and this is a great step of SMC, the songs played early in the morning are irritating their children and other family members.
"We are not against this step. But we request SMC to set a specific timing for collecting garbage through these vans. Songs played at 6 am that too in a loop are disturbing," said Afaq Ahmad, a resident of Hawal.
The vehicles, operated by SMC, pick up garbage from various parts of the city in the morning. Several residents complained about the noise, saying that the jingle is “too loud and repetitive”.
"I can't even sleep in peace anymore. The jingle is too loud and it keeps playing on a loop," said Nasir Farooq, a resident in the Downtown area.
The residents said the government should select a specific timing to raise awareness about cleanliness and hygiene," they said.
The Swachhta song is part of the government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign, which aims to promote cleanliness and hygiene in India. While the initiative has been well-received by some residents, the noise has become a point of contention for others.
However, Nazir Ahmad Baba, Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC told Greater Kashmir that through these Jingles and songs, people get to know about the arrival of garbage vehicles.
“If we stop playing these, how would people get to know about it,” he said.
He also said that it’s important to start the collection of garbage from 6 am, as they have to cover many localities. "We have to cover all the areas especially in Downtown Srinagar, that is why the process starts early in the morning,” he said.