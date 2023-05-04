Constant vehicular movement through SK Colony Qamarwari irks residents

Srinagar: Constant and fast movement of vehicles through narrow lane of sector 2nd and 3rd of SK Colony Qamarwari poses risk of accidents.

A delegation from the area said that the lane of SK Colony’s sector 2nd and 3rd have been turned into alternative route to north Kashmir.

“In absence of any monitoring, lane in the colony is being used as entry and exit passage for vehicles from and to Fruit Mandi.