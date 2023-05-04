Constant vehicular movement through SK Colony Qamarwari irks residents

Srinagar: Constant and fast movement of vehicles through narrow lane of sector 2nd and 3rd of SK Colony Qamarwari poses risk of accidents.
A delegation from the area said that the lane of SK Colony’s sector 2nd and 3rd have been turned into alternative route to north Kashmir.
“In absence of any monitoring, lane in the colony is being used as entry and exit passage for vehicles from and to Fruit Mandi.
“It has become difficult and hazardous for residents of these two colonies. Fast movement of vehicles poses a risk to children to even walk along these roads. We urge authorities to close thoroughfare to prevent misuse of lanes as alternative route to Fruit Mandi,” a group of aggrieved residents said.
If Srinagar is turning into a Smart City, the traffic conditions at Sector 2nd and 3rd are an oxymoron to the same.