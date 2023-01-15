CONSTRUCT, DISMANTLE AND RECONSTRUCT | Ill-planning hits execution of development projects in Srinagar

Srinagar: Ill-planning in execution of development projects in Srinagar has evoked massive resentment from people who term it as sheer wastage of public money.

Simultaneous construction and reconstruction of projects in Srinagar at the same place have raised question marks over ill-planning by the concerned departments. Experts and citizens said such moves are aimed to allow contractors to use such projects as “money-minting machines.”

Recently a viral social media post showed how a road divider in Srinagar was dismantled and developed back without any changes. The post claimed that the same stones were used, and they failed to understand the purpose of such constructions.

The before and after pictures showed an almost identical divider that was dismantled.

“This is only a glimpse of how in the name of Smart City projects, public money is being used and no one is supposed even to question this brazen loot,” a netizen, commenting on the post.