[Construction of Noor Jehan Bridge at Qamarwari ] Resolve issues for shifting of utilities: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Saturday undertook a visit to Qamarwari area of the City to have onsite inspection of pace and progress of works being carried on under construction 127-meter long Noor Jehan Bridge at Qamarwari connecting Noorbagh and other areas across the river Jehlum.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Superintending Engineer, R&B Circular Road, Abdul Qayoom Kirmani, SDM West, Primroze Bashir, Executive Engineer R&B, Masood Ahmad, besides officers of PDD, UEED, Fire & Emergency Services and concerned Executing Agencies.
While inspecting the work on the bridge, the DC was apprised that over 80 percent of the work has been completed on Noor Jehan Bridge being constructed over River Jhelum at Qamarwari at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. He was informed that approach road from Noor Bagh side is completed while from Qamarwari side is in progress.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner passed several directions to resolve various impediments in the progress of the prestigious Noor Jehan Bridge project and in adjacent approach road to ensure completion of by December end this year as per directions of the government.
With regard to shifting of Noorbagh Fire & Emergency Station, the DC asked the SDM, West to provide alternate land for shifting/ establishment of the Station at nearby location within two days so that existing station coming in alignment of the bridge is dismantled to carry forward the ongoing works.
Similarly, the DC also directed for shifting PDD utilities hindering the project at the earliest to pave way for completion of the bridge in set timelines.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed the concerned executing agency to work in double shifts to ensure timely completion of the bridge so that people of the area are benefited.
The DC hoped that as soon as the Noor Jehan Bridge is completed long pending demand of the people will be fulfilled besides shall improve traffic movement in the area and also will prove helpful to overcome traffic congestion in Qamarwari, Noorbagh and other adjoining areas of the District.
During the visit, people of the area also met the DC and put forth their demands. Giving patient hearing to the people, the DC gave on spot directions for time bound redressal of their genuine issues.