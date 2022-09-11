[Construction of Noor Jehan Bridge at Qamarwari ] Resolve issues for shifting of utilities: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Saturday undertook a visit to Qamarwari area of the City to have onsite inspection of pace and progress of works being carried on under construction 127-meter long Noor Jehan Bridge at Qamarwari connecting Noorbagh and other areas across the river Jehlum.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Superintending Engineer, R&B Circular Road, Abdul Qayoom Kirmani, SDM West, Primroze Bashir, Executive Engineer R&B, Masood Ahmad, besides officers of PDD, UEED, Fire & Emergency Services and concerned Executing Agencies.

While inspecting the work on the bridge, the DC was apprised that over 80 percent of the work has been completed on Noor Jehan Bridge being constructed over River Jhelum at Qamarwari at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. He was informed that approach road from Noor Bagh side is completed while from Qamarwari side is in progress.