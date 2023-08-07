Couple impersonating as IAS, IPS officers arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a couple impersonating as IAS and IPS officers in the summer capital.

In a statement, police spokesperson said that a written complaint was received by Police Station Sadder to the effect that fraudulent activities of two individuals impersonating themselves as IPS and IAS officers have come to fore. The couple was accused of cheating a number of people on pretext of giving them jobs.

"The accused individuals have been identified as Manmohan Gangoo son of Late Gardari Lal Gangoo a resident of Barnai, Jammu A/P Baghat Srinagar, Occupation: Fake IPS Designation/Identification: Suspended HC and Ayoush Koul W/O Manmohan Gangoo, Occupation Housewife, role impersonating as IAS officer", statement said

"On receipt of this application an FIR 73/23 was registered under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 170, and 467 of the Indian Penal Code.Immediate action was taken and the accused individuals have been apprehended."