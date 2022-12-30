‘Courier Service Agencies must remain vigilant to prevent shipping of Psychotropic substances’

Srinagar: In order to seek cooperation of Courier Services to curb the menace of Psychotropic substances a District Level Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) was held today under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a first-hand appraisal of the mode of operation of courier service agencies operating in Srinagar District and their SOPs for delivery of shipments.

The DC was appraised by Deputy Drug Controller, Kashmir, Shah Night that recently various instances have been brought into the notice of their Department with regard to trafficking of psychotropic substances through various Courier agencies for delivery to different parts of the Kashmir Division.