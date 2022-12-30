‘Courier Service Agencies must remain vigilant to prevent shipping of Psychotropic substances’

Srinagar: In order to seek cooperation of Courier Services to curb the menace of Psychotropic substances a District Level Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) was held today under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a first-hand appraisal of the mode of operation of courier service agencies operating in Srinagar District and their SOPs for delivery of shipments.
The DC was appraised by Deputy Drug Controller, Kashmir, Shah Night that recently various instances have been brought into the notice of their Department with regard to trafficking of psychotropic substances through various Courier agencies for delivery to different parts of the Kashmir Division.
She also mentioned that in the recent past on receiving credible inputs various raids have been conducted during which huge quantities of psychotropic and narcotic substances were seized.
She said that in October, during a surprise raid at Airport cargo logistic space of the Srinagar Airport about 7500 capsules of Spasmo-proxyvon were seized.
The DC said that it is the shared responsibility of one and all to contribute in eradication of drug menace from the society.
He asked the courier service operators to keep proper vigil on every consignment and scan each suspicious parcel and also ask for identity of the sender along with proof, besides taking precaution of using fake addresses. Specifically while delivering the Medical Drugs to individuals proper address verification of recipients must be made before handing over the consignment.
The DC also asked the Deputy Drug Controller to deploy expert officials from the Drug Control Department at Srinagar Airport to further strengthen surveillance mechanisms and contain any efforts by the illegally operating syndicates in delivery of psychotropic substances.
Meanwhile, upon some inputs sleuths of the Drugs Control Department on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar under supervision Deputy Drugs Controller Kashmir today raided multiple locations relating to suspicious consignments of Psychotropic substances in the District and investigation is still going on when last reports poured in.