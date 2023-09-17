Court declines bail to 3 drug peddlers in Srinagar

Srinagar: A Court here declined bail to two alleged drug peddlers, saying that the accused are doing illegal trafficking of the drugs and selling the same in small quantities so that they escape the clutches of the law.

Fozia Paul, City Magistrate Srinagar rejected bail pleas of Imran Hussain Khar and Muhammad Rafiq Sheikh both from Srinagar. The duo has been booked by police under Section 8/20, 29 of NDPS Act after a case (FIR No. 34/2023) was registered against them at Police Station Kothibagh.

Under Section 29 of NDPS Act Punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy is rigorous imprisonment of 10 years which may extend to 20 years and a fine of one lakh rupees which may extend to two lakh rupees.

“Perusal of the CD file reveals that the applicants/accused persons have also been found involved under section 29 of the NDPS Act which amounts to abetment of offence or if a person is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit, an offence punishable under this Chapter, shall, whether such offence be or be not committed in consequence of such abetment or in pursuance of such criminal conspiracy, would be punishable with the punishment provided for the offence,” the court said.