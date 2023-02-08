Court grants bail to 2 SMC officials

Srinagar: A local court on Wednesday granted bail to two SMC officials who were arrested for demolishing a traffic booth and allegedly assaulting traffic personnel on duty near LD Hospital here.
Court of city judge/JMIC Srinagar, Ajay Kumar in an order said “the accused persons namely Niyaz Ahmad and Ovais Farooq have been arrested in the case under FIR no; 06 0f 2023 under sections 353, 120B, 506 and 364 IPC on 07-02-2023. Offences under section 364 IPC is not made out against the accused persons. At most, the offence under section 363 IPC can be said to be made out in the case which is bailable, The rest of the offences in question are not very severely punished.”
While disposing the prayer of remand application by police, Court in an order, said “the accused persons are the government officials and there is no threat of them fleeing the course of justice. The facts and circumstances of the case are such that there is no need for their further interrogation by the police.”
The prayer for remand by the police of the accused persons is refused and the accused persons are directed to be released on bail on furnishing personal bond and surety bond before the court in the sum of Rs 50,000 provided they are not required in any other case, court said. “The accused shall cooperate with the investigation officer in the investigation of the case and shall not threaten any prosecution witness.” (KDC)