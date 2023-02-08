Court grants bail to 2 SMC officials

Srinagar: A local court on Wednesday granted bail to two SMC officials who were arrested for demolishing a traffic booth and allegedly assaulting traffic personnel on duty near LD Hospital here.

Court of city judge/JMIC Srinagar, Ajay Kumar in an order said “the accused persons namely Niyaz Ahmad and Ovais Farooq have been arrested in the case under FIR no; 06 0f 2023 under sections 353, 120B, 506 and 364 IPC on 07-02-2023. Offences under section 364 IPC is not made out against the accused persons. At most, the offence under section 363 IPC can be said to be made out in the case which is bailable, The rest of the offences in question are not very severely punished.”