Court orders to halt E-challan till technical glitches are resolved

Srinagar: A court here Tuesday directed IGP Kashmir (Traffic) to ensure halting of online challans for seizure of vehicles till the technical glitches faced by the online system are properly resolved, even as it ordered to release all vehicles seized in gross violation of standard procedure.
Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Srinagar, Jahangir Bakshi issued the direction while hearing a plea wherein the court was informed that violator was challaned but the challan had not been sent to the court either “manually” or “virtually”.
In his plea before the court, the applicant had submitted that due to non-availability of physical or virtual copy of the challan, he had been remediless.
“Admittedly, the standard operating procedure for online traffic challans is that the whole process is automated i.e the whole process from initiation of E-challan till its disposal by the Court is to be conducted through online Virtual system,” the court said. “The disposal of E-challan by the court is possible only when the corresponding copy of E-challan is received by the virtual court for its adjudication but in the instant case no such copy has been received.”
The court noted that no satisfactory answer had been provided either by Assistant Public Prosecutor or DTI, who was present before it about problem faced by the applicant as well as by the court regarding it.
The Court ordered that “all those vehicles which have been seized in gross violation of standard operating procedure of providing a copy of E-challan to this Court be released without realising fine from them. IGP Kashmir (traffic), the court said, shall ensure the halting of online challans of seizure of vehicles till the technical faced glitches by the system are properly resolved.