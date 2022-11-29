Court orders to halt E-challan till technical glitches are resolved

Srinagar: A court here Tuesday directed IGP Kashmir (Traffic) to ensure halting of online challans for seizure of vehicles till the technical glitches faced by the online system are properly resolved, even as it ordered to release all vehicles seized in gross violation of standard procedure.

Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Srinagar, Jahangir Bakshi issued the direction while hearing a plea wherein the court was informed that violator was challaned but the challan had not been sent to the court either “manually” or “virtually”.

In his plea before the court, the applicant had submitted that due to non-availability of physical or virtual copy of the challan, he had been remediless.