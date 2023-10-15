Court sentences dentist to 2 years in jail for sexual harassment

Srinagar: A Court here has sentenced a dentist to two years imprisonment while convicting him for sexual harassment of a woman in 2014.

Underscoring that the prosecution has succeeded in establishing the guilt of the accused for the commission of offense under section 509 of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC)- replaced by IPC now- beyond reasonable doubt, City Magistrate Srinagar Fozia Paul said: I find accused namely Dr Shafiq ur Rehman, guilty under Section 509 of RPC and accordingly, I convict the accused for the commission of the offence”, reads the provision.

Notably, Section 509 of RPC provides for punishment for the “word”, “gesture” or “act” intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

“Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object, or transmits through SMS or email any obscene song, ballad or words or any abusive language, intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that gesture or object shall be seen by such woman, or intrudes upon the privacy of such a woman, shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year but which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine”, reads the Provision.

In response to the contention by counsel for accused that the deserved some leniency in the quantum of sentence as he was not a previous convict and had been facing the agony of trial for the last many years, the Court said: “The accused being a Doctor has a professional duty towards public and treating his patient in such a way by a professional doctor is not acceptable at all”.