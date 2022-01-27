COVID-19 tightens grip on Batamaloo medical zone

Srinagar: Batamaloo medical zone on Thursday reported the highest 411 positive cases in the summer capital.

With this, the Batamaloo medical zone crossed 30,000 cumulative figure of COVID19 positive cases, the highest among all five medical zones in the summer capital.

As per official figures, Batamaloo reported the highest number of positive cases of 411 on Thursday, followed by Zadibal zone 217, Hazatbal 90, SR Gunj 66 and Khanyar 56 respectively.