COVID surge | 23 more localities declared as micro containment zones in Srinagar

Any location with five to 15 COVID19 positive cases is declared as a micro-containment zone. In case of more numbers, the adjoining micro-containment zones are clubbed while following proper standing guidelines.

The district administration declares any location with positive cases as a micro-containment zone as a part of strategy to break the spread of the virus. The entry and exit from the containment area remain temporarily restricted as well.

“We are taking stringent measures by restricting movement of people and other activities in and around the surroundings of micro-containment zones to break further transmission of COVID19 in the areas,” said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Srinagar, Owais Mushtaq, who is also the nodal officer for COVID mitigation operations.