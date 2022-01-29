COVID surge | 23 more localities declared as micro containment zones in Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid spike in COVID19 cases, 23 more localities were declared as active micro-containment zones in Srinagar district today.
The 23 localities declared as micro-containment zones are 12 localities falling under the domain of Batamaloo medical zone, six localities of Zadibal medical zone, four localities of Hazratbal medical zone and one locality falls under the domain of SR Gunj medical zone.
As per the official figures, the cumulative number of micro-containment zones was 685 in the district out of which 401 localities were de-notified as micro-containment. The number of active containment zones in the district is 283.
Any location with five to 15 COVID19 positive cases is declared as a micro-containment zone. In case of more numbers, the adjoining micro-containment zones are clubbed while following proper standing guidelines.
The district administration declares any location with positive cases as a micro-containment zone as a part of strategy to break the spread of the virus. The entry and exit from the containment area remain temporarily restricted as well.
“We are taking stringent measures by restricting movement of people and other activities in and around the surroundings of micro-containment zones to break further transmission of COVID19 in the areas,” said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Srinagar, Owais Mushtaq, who is also the nodal officer for COVID mitigation operations.
The containment zones are declared by the district magistrate as the powers vested in him under the District Disaster Management Act (DDMA) 2005 read with section 144 CrPC The Epidemic Disease Act 1987.
The decision is taken after taking periodic review of the containment strategy and a comprehensive review of the prevailing spread pattern.
As per the order issued by Chairman DDMA Srinagar, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been instructed to depute teams immediately to sanitise the containment zone and the exercise shall be repeated as per SOP.
“The SSP Srinagar shall ensure the Entry/Exit points in the Containment zone are sealed except one designate entry/exit point for emergency purposes only; and restrictions on movement of the people in containment zones are affected in letter and spirit as the SOP,” it reads.
The order said the Health Department shall conduct the detailed exercise for Micro-Containment Zones viz guidelines on the subject including focus on high-risk population.
“Department of Social and Preventive Medicine shall depute teams to observe the Micro-Containment measures put in place by department, any shortcomings noticed thereof shall be immediately brought to notice of Nodal of concerned department in writing and a compilation of such daily recommendation shall be sent to District Disaster Management Officer,” it reads.