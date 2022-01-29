COVID19 positivity rate reaches 9.93 percent

Srinagar: The current Coronavirus positivity rate in Srinagar has reached 9.93 percent amid a spike in positive cases.
As per official figures, the Hazratbal medical zone continues to report the highest percentage of COVID19 positivity rate.
The medical block reported fresh cases of 119 positive cases out of 765 persons tested on Saturday.
The current positivity rate in this medical zone is 25.92 percent followed by Zadibal medical zone with 15.49 percent, Batamaloo 5.81 percent and SR Gunj 5.02 percent and Khanyar 4.56 percent respectively.
In all these medical zones, 3794 COVID19 tests were conducted on Saturday out of which 377 were found positive and 3417 negative, reveals official data.
The overall current positivity rate in all these medical zones is 9.93 percent.
The percentage of positivity rate is determined by the number of COVID19 tests conducted and the outcome of results in terms of positive and negative thereof.
Confirming the figures, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, spokesperson Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that authorities have intensified efforts to break the chain of infection and a contingency plan has also been chalked out.
In order to ensure that there is no violation of COVID guidelines, he said that authorities have set up COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) enforcement teams for conducting surprise checks in Srinagar.
He informed that the fine is also imposed on violators in Srinagar who are found without wearing a facemask at public places.
Dr Mushtaq said that COVID19 testing has also been intensified in the district.
“DHSK has also set up special teams for holding of the testing through rapid antigen tests have been made mandatory at government offices. We have initiated it from our own office in Srinagar. This also helps earlier detection of infected people, their timely treatment and breaking the chain before others get infected,” he said while replying to a query.
He added that authorities are conducting over 40,000 COVID19 tests every day across Kashmir. Dr Mushtaq said that DHSK has also intensified its efforts to spread awareness among people about COVID19.