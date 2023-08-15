Cracks in newly laid tiles at Lal Chowk evoke criticism

Srinagar: Cracks in newly laid tiles near Ghanta Ghar has raised eyebrows with people demanding probe into quality of construction works
Videos of broken tiles near the fountain went viral on social media evoking criticism.
“This place was so hyped up with a lot of media attention, and here within 24 hours, we have a broken place. This is either because authorities were in a hurry to inaugurate the landmark and did not properly finish the work or the material used is not up to the mark,” said Imran Ali, a local.
Netizens, too, reacted to the issue, saying that those concerned should be taken to task who, as per them, did an imperfect job while laying tiles.
“Nowhere in the world will a landmark open with such a fan fair, and in no time, it is broken as well. The constriction done at such spots is done flawlessly to withstand decades of public rush, and here it did not stand for hours,” a netizen wrote.
To mention, the Ghanta Ghar witnessed a huge public rush following Independence Day celebrations. The officials said that a huge number of people got on the tiles of the fountain and damaged them.
When talking to the media, Athar Aamir Khan, CEO of Srinagar Smart City Limited, said that the breakage was caused because around 60 people got on the tiles near the fountain.
“There is water beneath as it is a fountain, and it is made for aesthetics only. We appreciate the enthusiasm of the public, but we hope they will take care. We will have it fixed, and we will also find a way so that people will keep away from the fountain area as it is only for aesthetics,” Khan said.