Cracks in newly laid tiles at Lal Chowk evoke criticism

Srinagar: Cracks in newly laid tiles near Ghanta Ghar has raised eyebrows with people demanding probe into quality of construction works

Videos of broken tiles near the fountain went viral on social media evoking criticism.

“This place was so hyped up with a lot of media attention, and here within 24 hours, we have a broken place. This is either because authorities were in a hurry to inaugurate the landmark and did not properly finish the work or the material used is not up to the mark,” said Imran Ali, a local.

Netizens, too, reacted to the issue, saying that those concerned should be taken to task who, as per them, did an imperfect job while laying tiles.