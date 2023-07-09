CRIME AGAINST CHILDREN, WOMEN ON RISE | Victims are coming forward, filing complaints: SSP Srinagar

Srinagar: Over the past few months, there has been a concerning rise in crime cases against children and women here

Incidents of crimes are circulating on social media platforms, instilling fear among the public. Disturbingly, many of the perpetrators involved in child abuse are either relatives, teachers, or neighbours.

According to official police records, there has been nearly a 40% increase in crimes against children compared to the previous year.

In 2022 alone, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 278 cases of sexual abuse against children.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal told Greater Kashmir that police has registered different crime cases in the last few months.

“Crimes like rape of minors, children involved in stabbing and different crime cases, crime against women, harassment, eve teasing and even murders have been registered,” he said.

Giving details about the cases Balwal said that, Srinagar district reported seven rape cases in 2020, 21 cases in 2021, 14 cases in 2022, and five cases registered so far in 2023.

Similarly, under the category of ‘Sexual Offences against Children’, the district recorded 8 cases in 2020, 20 cases in 2021, 26 cases in 2022, and 12 cases in the current year.