CRPF organises Tiranga bike rally

Srinagar: As a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark the celebration of 75 years of Independence, Srinagar Sector, CRPF organised a bike rally on August 11 from Lal Chowk to Nishat Bagh.

This bike rally was flagged off from Lal Chowk by Daljit Singh Chawdhary, ADG, CRPF, J&K Zone in the presence of Charu Sinha, IG, CRPF, Srinagar.

The event was organized in continuation of the pan-India Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to spread awareness about ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, an initiative of Government of India.

Celebrations are being organised in all parts of the country to commemorate 75 years of independence and to celebrate the glorious history of its people, culture & achievement. Such initiatives also help in building a personal connect of citizens with National Flag.