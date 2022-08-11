CRPF organises Tiranga bike rally

Srinagar: As a part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark the celebration of 75 years of Independence, Srinagar Sector, CRPF organised a bike rally on August 11 from Lal Chowk to Nishat Bagh.
This bike rally was flagged off from Lal Chowk by Daljit Singh Chawdhary, ADG, CRPF, J&K Zone in the presence of Charu Sinha, IG, CRPF, Srinagar.
The event was organized in continuation of the pan-India Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to spread awareness about ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, an initiative of Government of India.
Celebrations are being organised in all parts of the country to commemorate 75 years of independence and to celebrate the glorious history of its people, culture & achievement. Such initiatives also help in building a personal connect of citizens with National Flag.
On this occasion, Charu Sinha, IG, CRPF appealed to residents of Srinagar to make this Har Ghar Tiranga campaign successful and to hoist the National Flag at their homes between 13th to 15th August. She also appealed to citizens to come together to keep National Flag flying high and to feel the pride associated with it.
Randeep Kumar Rana, DIG, Mathew A John, DIG, Kishor Prasad, DIG, Sujit Kumar, DIG, Central Kashmir and Rajesh Kumar, DIG remained present during this event. Officers and personnel of all units of the Srinagar Sector participated in the bike rally.