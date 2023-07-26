CS bats for meeting Housing demands of city dwellers

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon the officers of the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to come up with a comprehensive policy for meeting the housing needs of the urban population of the UT, especially that of the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu.

Dr Mehta was speaking in a meeting to review the progress of flagship schemes implemented by the Department here.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, H&UDD; Commissioner SMC; Commissioner JMC besides other concerned officers of the Department.

The Chief Secretary observed that since population of the urban areas is increasing fast, there is significant rise in demand for housing in cities. He stated that it is imperative on the part of the Department to be alive to this aspect of urban management. He called for saturating the housing demands under PMAY (U) for the benefit of urban poor.

He made out that the unplanned construction of houses in cities is putting lot of pressure on the already shrinking land resources. In view of it, the Department has the added responsibility of providing affordable and planned housing provisions to people in urban areas. He asked for identifying suitable land for vertical development in the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu.