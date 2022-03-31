Cultural events held at Tulip Garden, Zabarwan Park
Srinagar: At the famed Tulip Garden, Tourism Department today presented multicolored cultural performances which were witnessed and liked by the visitors including tourists.
Tourists, families, friends and students sitting in groups taking pictures, selfies and praising the sight of blooming flowers made the garden abuzz with gossips, laughs and singing.
Well-known Artists and Singers presented different soulful traditional songs, sufi music, chakri to the amusement of the visitors.
Rabab player, Noor Mohammad presented his signature song "Wafadar Mouji", while other artists presented songs on the demand and choice of visitors who assembled around the stages at different corners in the garden.
The systematic arrangements evoked a huge response from the people. Most visitors said that it is a very beautiful day which they enjoyed with high spirits and would remember throughout their lives.
Just outside the Tulip Garden, Tourism Department these days has organised Food Festival where wide range of delicious food and cuisine are offered on the stalls.
Later in the evening, the Department organised a colourful cultural show at the Zabarwan park in which well-known singers mesmerised the audience with popular numbers.
Advisor to Lt. Governor, R R Bhatnagar; Tourism Secretary, Sarmad Hafeez; Directors of Tourism and Floriculture; representatives travel trade; scores of tourists visiting Kashmir and local visitors were present on the occasion.