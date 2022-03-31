Cultural events held at Tulip Garden, Zabarwan Park

Well-known Artists and Singers presented different soulful traditional songs, sufi music, chakri to the amusement of the visitors.

Rabab player, Noor Mohammad presented his signature song "Wafadar Mouji", while other artists presented songs on the demand and choice of visitors who assembled around the stages at different corners in the garden.

The systematic arrangements evoked a huge response from the people. Most visitors said that it is a very beautiful day which they enjoyed with high spirits and would remember throughout their lives.