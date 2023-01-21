Cultural Unit DIPR organises patriotic Mushaira

Cultural Officer Kashmir, Burhan Hussain said that the celebration of this occasion helps youth and children of the country to be aware of the significance of unity and integrity of the nation.

The Mushaira was adjudicated by Sahitya Academy Yuva Puraskar awardee and noted young poet of Kashmir, Sagar Nazir.

Host of the event, AE&CO Syed Shakeel Shan said that the motive of conducting the series of events on the eve of Republic Day, 2023 is to spread awareness about the importance of the Indian Constitution.