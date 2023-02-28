Cultural Unit Kashmir of DIPR celebrates National Science Day

Srinagar: The National Day of Science was today celebrated by the Cultural Unit Kashmir of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in collaboration with Amar Singh College and Cluster University Srinagar, here.

Artists from Feroz Culture cum Theatre group in an artistic way enthralled the students and faculty of the varsity and successfully spread the message of the importance of Science & Technology.

They presented all the activities, efforts and achievements in the field of Science for human welfare. Artists tried to encourage the people to develop scientific temper besides popularizing benefits of science and technology.

The program was attended by the head of the institution Bashir Ahmad Rather, Arshad Masoodi Professor in Physics, Parvaiz Majeed Professor at Media Cell Amar Singh College and other faculty members.