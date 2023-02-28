Cultural Unit Kashmir of DIPR celebrates National Science Day

Srinagar: The National Day of Science was today celebrated by the Cultural Unit Kashmir of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in collaboration with Amar Singh College and Cluster University Srinagar, here.
Artists from Feroz Culture cum Theatre group in an artistic way enthralled the students and faculty of the varsity and successfully spread the message of the importance of Science & Technology.
They presented all the activities, efforts and achievements in the field of Science for human welfare. Artists tried to encourage the people to develop scientific temper besides popularizing benefits of science and technology.
The program was attended by the head of the institution Bashir Ahmad Rather, Arshad Masoodi Professor in Physics, Parvaiz Majeed Professor at Media Cell Amar Singh College and other faculty members.
The principal on the occasion highlighted the significance of this day among the students and other participants.
Cultural Officer Kashmir, Burhan Hussain speaking at the event acquainted the students with the blessings of science on mankind.
Some prominent theatre artists left the audience spellbound by their performances. They also performed & spread the message on the role played by our Nation in promoting “Science and Technology".
This medium of live entertainment communicated & carried the desired message to the students in an appropriate manner
Moreover, this event was lined up with the spirit of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.
The Cultural Unit Kashmir also organised Nukkad Natak and Ladishah in collaboration with A.S College and CUS on ‘How India became the part of developed Nations by the mercy of Science’ at AS college, here. The Natak was filled with humorous yet meaningful scenes and attracted people around.