Cultural Unit Kashmir of DIPR organises inter-school speech competition

Srinagar: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) and in continuation to Republic Day-2023 celebrations, the Cultural Unit Kashmir of Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) today organised a daylong inter school speech competition at Pt. Bhajan Sopori Auditorium, DIPR here.

The competition was organised under the theme, “India of my dream: How will India become the most developed nation in the world”.