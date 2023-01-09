Cultural Unit Kashmir of DIPR organises inter-school speech competition

Srinagar: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) and in continuation to Republic Day-2023 celebrations, the Cultural Unit Kashmir of Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) today organised a daylong inter school speech competition at Pt. Bhajan Sopori Auditorium, DIPR here.
The competition was organised under the theme, “India of my dream: How will India become the most developed nation in the world”.
Students from different government and private institutions viz. GHSS Kothibagh, Army Public School, GHSS Rajbagh, GHSS Nawakadal, RP School, Green Valley Educational Institute, Police Public School, Caset School & Crescent Public school shared their views on the theme.
Assistant Director, Beenish Wani; Cultural Officer Kashmir, Burhan Hussain and AE&CO Shakeel Shan were in the jury.
Cultural Officer Kashmir informed the gathering that this event is part of a series of youth connect events lined up for celebration of the 74th Republic Day. Among others, students, teachers, parents and Information department officials were present on the occasion.