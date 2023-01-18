Cultural Unit Kashmir of DIPR organises patriotic singing competition

Srinagar: As part of Republic Day, 2023 celebrations, the Cultural Unit Kashmir of Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) today organised an Patriotic Song Singing Competition “Ae Watan Tere Liye” at DIPR's Pandit Bhajan Sopori Auditorium Srinagar.

The aim of the programme was to demonstrate love for the country, enthuse the spirit of patriotism and highlight the history and promote ideals.

Students from different Government as well as private schools and colleges of Srinagar including Amar Singh College Srinagar, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh, JK Police Public School Bemina, Institute of Music & Fine Arts (KU), Green Valley Educational Institute, Government College for Women Nawakadal and Government Degree College Kangan participated in the competition.