Cultural Unit Kashmir of DIPR organises patriotic singing competition

Srinagar: As part of Republic Day, 2023 celebrations, the Cultural Unit Kashmir of Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) today organised an Patriotic Song Singing Competition “Ae Watan Tere Liye” at DIPR's Pandit Bhajan Sopori Auditorium Srinagar.
The aim of the programme was to demonstrate love for the country, enthuse the spirit of patriotism and highlight the history and promote ideals.
Students from different Government as well as private schools and colleges of Srinagar including Amar Singh College Srinagar, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh, JK Police Public School Bemina, Institute of Music & Fine Arts (KU), Green Valley Educational Institute, Government College for Women Nawakadal and Government Degree College Kangan participated in the competition.
The young student participants were enthusiastic and eager to showcase their talent. Their songs invoked a strong sense of patriotism in each one who witnessed. The auditorium was resplendent with a feeling of belonging and pride.
The competition was judged by renowned artists, Ustaad Shabir Ahmed Saznawaz, Munir Ahmad Mir and Aijaz Sahir.
Encouraging the students, Cultural Officer Kashmir Burhan Hussain said, “we discovered potential talent in singing from amongst our students and are very optimistic that these students will bring glory to the nation in future”.
Appreciating the group and solo performers, the Cultural Officer said that the success of the show could be well judged by the smile on the faces of young performers.
While conducting the proceedings, AE&CO Cultural Unit Syed Shakeel Shan said that music is beneficial for children as it not only develops their aesthetic sense, but is also the key to creativity. It is one of the most beloved human experiences and plays an important role in the education of a child by providing him/her an opportunity of self- expression.
It is important to mention here that felicitation to the winners of the whole series will be held in the upcoming mega event "Jashn e Jamhoor" following the main Republic Day Celebration.