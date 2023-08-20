CURTAIN RAISER | 3-day National thematic workshop on Sustainable Development Goals in Panchayats to begin today

Srinagar: Ministry of Panchayat Raj (MoPR), Government of India, in collaboration with Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, is organising National Workshop on Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals in Gram Panchayats through Adopting Thematic Approaches on Theme 8: Panchayat with Good Governance from August 21 to 23 here.
The Union Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh will inaugurate the three-day Workshop tomorrow, in the presence of Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil.
The workshop will be inaugurated in presence of Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary, MoPR, Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner & Secretary, RD&PR Deptt. Government of Jammu & Kashmir, Vikas Anand, Joint Secretary, MoPR, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Behera, Economic Adviser, MoPR and other distinguished dignitaries and local public representatives. A host of Senior Officers of the Government of India and State Governments, representatives of United Nations / International agencies and around 1000 elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions from across the country are also expected to grace the occasion.
‘Meri Panchayat Mobile app’ developed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Meri Panchayat Mobile App, Operating Guidelines of NCBF, Service-level Benchmarks, Self-Assessments and Model Contract will be released during the inaugural session of the Workshop.
Elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions from across the country and across Jammu and Kashmir will attend the workshop. Panchayats that have taken initiatives in thematic areas have been invited to participate in the Workshop.
PIB in a statement said participants will be consisting of elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayats, key stakeholders, domain experts and agencies doing exemplary work in the 5 Ts of Good Governance: Teamwork, Timeline, Transparency, Technology and Transformation. Representatives of all States/ UTs from State Department of Panchayati Raj & Rural Development, Planning Department, NIRD&PR, SIRD&PRs, Panchayati Raj Training Institutes, will also participate in the workshop. Elected Representatives & Functionaries of selected Gram Panchayats from different States/ UTs will showcase their experiences in relevant thematic area through short video film presentation of 3 to 4 minutes during different Technical Sessions/ Panel Discussions.
The main objective of the workshop will be exhibiting the best strategies, approaches, convergent actions and innovative models in context to capacity building & training; best practices; monitoring framework, incentivization and reflection of themes of SDGs into Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).