CURTAIN RAISER | 3-day National thematic workshop on Sustainable Development Goals in Panchayats to begin today

Srinagar: Ministry of Panchayat Raj (MoPR), Government of India, in collaboration with Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, is organising National Workshop on Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals in Gram Panchayats through Adopting Thematic Approaches on Theme 8: Panchayat with Good Governance from August 21 to 23 here.

The Union Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh will inaugurate the three-day Workshop tomorrow, in the presence of Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil.

The workshop will be inaugurated in presence of Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary, MoPR, Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner & Secretary, RD&PR Deptt. Government of Jammu & Kashmir, Vikas Anand, Joint Secretary, MoPR, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Behera, Economic Adviser, MoPR and other distinguished dignitaries and local public representatives. A host of Senior Officers of the Government of India and State Governments, representatives of United Nations / International agencies and around 1000 elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions from across the country are also expected to grace the occasion.