CURTAIN RAISER | 36th convocation of IGNOU to be held on April 3 at KU

Srinagar: The 36th convocation of IGNOU is going to be held on April 3 at Kashmir University here.

The main function will be held in IGNOU New Delhi. IGNOU in a statement said the function will simultaneously be held at some selected Regional Centre across the country. The convocation function will also be organised in Srinagar by the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar for the Learners of the Kashmir and Ladakh region.

“All the Learners who have completed their programme in the Term End Examination December 2021 and June 2022 and have registered for receiving the degrees personally will receive their degree during the event in Srinagar. The venue selected for the convocation function is Gandhi Bhawan, University of Kashmir. The Learners who have registered for the Convocation are informed to bring IGNOU Identity Cards with them and reach the venue by 9.30 a.m. for registration and receiving the scarf for attending the convocation,” IGNOU said in a statement.