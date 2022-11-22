CURTAIN-RAISER | Annual Youth Festival ‘Sonzal-2022’ to begin at KU today

The Festival started in 2007 and continues to be a platform for the students to exchange ideas, sharpen their skills and develop further passion for extracurricular activities.

The Sonzal-2022 will see participation of over 2000 students in 25 competitions in art, culture, literary activities, fine arts and music.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, the Chief Patron of Sonzal, thanked the Chancellor for consenting to inaugurate the Festival. She conveyed her best wishes to the students participating in the eight-day event.

The winners of different competitions will participate at North Zone Level and further at the National Level Competitions.