CURTAIN-RAISER | KU to hold international conference on ‘Recent Advances in Business, Management and Data Analytics’

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir is set to hold a two-day international conference on ‘Recent Advances in Business, Management and Data Analytics’ on March 15-16, 2023.

Organised by the Department of Management Studies, the mega event brings together academics, researchers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, policy-planners, scientists, students, civil society members and change-makers on a single platform to share their experiences, ideas, perspectives and new knowledge on a range of issues concerning the main theme.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan will inaugurate the conference as chief guest and Prof Javaid Akhter from the Department of Business Administration, Aligarh Muslim University, will deliver the keynote address. Dr Poonam Sinha, Director, National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, will be the guest of honour.