CURTAIN RAISER | NOSTALGIC KASHMIR: Exhibition of rare photographs to give glimpse of Kashmir’s past

From the first boys and girls school in Kashmir to the hunting culture during the Dogra period, the unique photographic collection is like time travel.

Wani said that the exhibition would showcase 40 different sections of the photography collection. He said over 800 photographs would showcase Kashmir's life between 1850 to 1950.

“We want people of Kashmir to see what life has been and how we reached where we are today. It is a great opportunity for our young students and scholars to look into our roots and see how our forefathers lived and how life was in Kashmir a century ago,” he added.

Wani, a retired senior government official, said that he connected to the oldest photo studios, libraries, and online auctions around the world to have this rare collection for people to look at.

“We have displayed a small portion of our overall collection, and everyone is invited. The participation of young students is most welcome. There is no entry fee or anything like that as I am not here to make any profit from the exhibition,” Wani added.

He said that the exhibition will continue for 10 days and it is open to all. The exhibition will be held every day from 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Rare photographs of people, places, shrines, temples, trade, and craft will be the main focus.