Srinagar set to host 4th edition of coveted Kumaon Literary Festival

Srinagar: Kumaon Literary Festival, India’s coveted and travelling literary festival is all set to be held in the summer capital from October 19 to 20.

The event will feature various sessions on literature and cinema highlighting many aspects of art and culture.

Announcing the festival, Asha Batra, co-founder of the Festival said, “India has been a global hub for arts and culture for centuries; the setting and inspiration for celebrated works of literature, drama and art, and home to artists and writers from around the world. The festival brings together brilliant and unique minds from various genres of the creative world. We are extremely excited to host this edition of Fest in Srinagar and look forward to making art and literature lovers in Kashmir on a creative journey. We have a very impressive line-up of speakers this year along with some interesting book launches and discussions.”

The Kashmir Edition is being held in association with KYARI, Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute. Arhan Bagati, KYARI founder and the host of Kashmir Edition said, ”the Fest will see participation of many eminent writers and literary persons from the region such as, Neerja Mattoo, Nirupma Kotru, Saleem Beg, Sanjay Raina, Siddhartha Gigoo, Aditya Raj Kaul, Ajay Raina, Dinesh Manzoor Bhat, Khushboo Mattoo, Nusrat Durrani, Tamanna Slathia and Tsering Gurmat.”