CURTAIN RAISER | VCs of Agricultural Universities to brainstorm agri-education policy at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir is hosting vice-chancellors of the country’s All agricultural universities to brainstorm the current issues in the Indian agri-education system in a two-day conference beginning Thursday.

Lt Governor, J&K UT, Manoj Sinha will be the chief guest at the 12th Brainstorming Conference of the Indian Agricultural Universities Association (IAUA) hosted at SKUAST-K on August 24-25, 2023.

The IAUA is organising its annual conference in collaboration with SKUAST-K.

SKUAST in a statement said that more than 40 vice chancellors from various agricultural universities of the country are gathering at Srinagar to discuss strengthening the education and research infrastructure and sharing of national resources through collaborative research and sandwich academic programmes.

During the conference, the vice chancellors will also sign the multi-institution MoU for instituting postgraduate degree programs in sandwich mode to share national resources, which will be released as the ‘Srinagar Declaration’ by the Lt Governor at the occasion.