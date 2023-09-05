CWC Srinagar scraps expulsion of a child with Special Needs

The father in the application had stated that his son is a student of the school and is a special need child with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ( ADHD) studying in Learning Resource Centre LRC) in the School from last 12 years.

The father further stated that he received a mail from In-Charge LRC that his ward had been terminated from school on the ground that he had a fight with another student in the department.

The father stated that it was not a big fight and none of the children got even a scratch. “Actually my son was provoked and abused due to which a small fight happened. It was just an excuse to cancel the admission of my ward,” he said.

While allowing the application, the Committee directed the Principal of the school to submit an undertaking to the effect that in future children shall not be given any punishment by way of suspension, termination, expulsion or dismissal from school. In the undertaking the Principal has also to indicate that children with deviant behavior shall be reformed by utilizing the services of the experts as and when required and in the event of failure to do so, the Principal shall be personally held responsible and action as warranted under law shall be binding upon her/him.

“The Concerned authorities governing the school education system in the UT of J&K are requested to kindly issue necessary guidelines, if not already issued, and create necessary awareness for sensitisation of the teaching/non-teaching staff and management of the educational institutions,” the committee said.

Observing that since 20.10.2022, the CNCP has gone through mental trauma, agony and has got stigmatised, the panel requested the District Magistrate, Srinagar to kindly direct the school for necessary compensation to the CNCP.