Cyber Police handover 100 stolen cell phones to owners

Srinagar: Cyber Police Kashmir on Saturday handed over 100 stolen cell phones to owners during an awareness programme here.
The programme was organised under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Cyber Kashmir, Iftikar Talib at the Cyber Police Station here.
During the programme, participants were explained about various types of cyber crime, including phishing, identity theft and online fraud.
“The programme was organised to celebrate Thana Divas at the Cyber Police Station, just like we do every year at every police station across the country,” Iftikar Talib told reporters. "This day is dedicated to honoring the hardwork and dedication of the police force who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our society."
The SP said that they handed over 100 cell phones to owners. “These mobiles were stolen. We tracked and traced these mobiles,” he said, adding that people must come forward with the complaints related to cyber crime. “We try to act within a minimum interval of time.”
He termed returning of stolen phones to owners as a proud moment. “We can see smile on their faces and we feel happy,” he said, adding that the primary objective behind this Thana Divas event was to raise awareness among people about the dangers of cyber crime.
The senior police officer said that with the increasing use of technology in daily lives and the risk of falling victim to cyber crime has become more significant than ever before. “We are making every effort to make people aware of potential cyber threats.”
During the programme there were also interactive sessions and workshops on cyber security. During the last year, pertinently, Cyber Police Kashmir has registered scores of cases, redressed over 600 financial transactions, and solved about 200 social media cases.
Cyber Police, Kashmir had dealt numerous cyber crimes that included fake WhatsApp scams, online job fraud, impersonation through social media platforms, scams through social media marketplaces, online sextortion, and KYC scams.