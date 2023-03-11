Cyber Police handover 100 stolen cell phones to owners

Srinagar: Cyber Police Kashmir on Saturday handed over 100 stolen cell phones to owners during an awareness programme here.

The programme was organised under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Cyber Kashmir, Iftikar Talib at the Cyber Police Station here.

During the programme, participants were explained about various types of cyber crime, including phishing, identity theft and online fraud.

“The programme was organised to celebrate Thana Divas at the Cyber Police Station, just like we do every year at every police station across the country,” Iftikar Talib told reporters. "This day is dedicated to honoring the hardwork and dedication of the police force who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our society."