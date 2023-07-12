Dalgate residents decry contaminated drinking water supply

Srinagar: Residents of Dalgate near Chest Disease (CD) Hospital here complained against contaminated drinking water through taps.

A delegation from the area said they have been receiving muddy water for the last several days. “The drinking water is muddy and has a pungent smell also. It is not fit for drinking. Even our water filtration system has been rendered defunct due to the huge amount of silt. Several people including kids have fallen ill and developed stomach infections after drinking contaminated water,” said Abdul Hamid, a resident.

“We make a fervent appeal to Chief Engineer Jal Shakhti to look into the issue and take measures to ensure supply of clean water supply,” he said.