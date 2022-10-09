Damaged roads not repaired after drainage construction in Downtown

Srinagar: Residents of several areas of Downtown here have expressed resentment against dilapidated condition of roads in their localities.

The locals said that recently drainage construction work was taken up in various localities of the area. They said the roads were dug up and the road networks were left without carrying repairs causing inconvenience to them.

A delegation of locals said that the area where the issue is prevailing includes Makhdoom sahib, Tuj Gari Mohalla Nowhatta, Shampora Rasgari Mohalla, Bachi Darwaza, Sheikh Colony Makhdoom Sahib, Naid kadal, Khawaja Bazar, and adjoining localities.

“The authorities carried out drainage work and laid down drainage pipes along these roads. However, as the work was completed, the dug up roads were not repaired. It is causing inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians in the area. The whole area is defaced and there are potholes all over these areas,” said Amin Makhdoomi, a local.