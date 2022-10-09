Damaged roads not repaired after drainage construction in Downtown

Srinagar: Residents of several areas of Downtown here have expressed resentment against dilapidated condition of roads in their localities.
The locals said that recently drainage construction work was taken up in various localities of the area. They said the roads were dug up and the road networks were left without carrying repairs causing inconvenience to them.
A delegation of locals said that the area where the issue is prevailing includes Makhdoom sahib, Tuj Gari Mohalla Nowhatta, Shampora Rasgari Mohalla, Bachi Darwaza, Sheikh Colony Makhdoom Sahib, Naid kadal, Khawaja Bazar, and adjoining localities.
“The authorities carried out drainage work and laid down drainage pipes along these roads. However, as the work was completed, the dug up roads were not repaired. It is causing inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians in the area. The whole area is defaced and there are potholes all over these areas,” said Amin Makhdoomi, a local.
The locals said with the onset of winter, they will face problems if the roads are not repaired. They said that roads have become dusty which is affecting their health as well.
“The dilapidated road is also damaging our vehicles. We are glad that drainage work was carried out in our areas but at the same time if the dug up roads are not repaired, it will cause problems to locals. The potholes are dangerous and also turn into cesspools during rains. We hope that the concerned department will take up the work without any delay,” said another local.
The concerned SMC councilor of the area, Showket Ahmad Kak said that the issue will be addressed soon. He said that the drainage work is ongoing and he will take up the issue so that it is addressed soon.
“There are many aspects which need to be looked into like completion of drainage work. In the next few weeks, we will finish the repair works on these roads so that people won’t face any inconvenience,” Kak said.